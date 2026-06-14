Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' mints ₹3cr after 2 days
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, saw a significant increase in its box office collection on the second day of release. The film is based on real-life events from the Partition of India and received positive responses. It is competing with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour.
Box office performance
Looking at the film in numbers
The film, which released on Friday across 2,302 screens, collected an estimated net total of ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. Then, it saw a significant jump in collections on Saturday with an estimated net total of ₹1.85 crore across 2,152 shows, according to Sacnilk. This marks a 60.9% increase in box office earnings and takes the total India net collection to ₹3 crore and the India gross collection to ₹3.6 crore.
Film details
Meet the team behind 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Danish Pandor, Banita Sandhu, Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Jaipreet Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Vinod Nagpal, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, Rasika Agashe, Mashhoor Amrohi, and Nikhat Khan. The team had conducted extensive promotional activities across multiple platforms ahead of its release on Friday (June 12).