Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' mints ₹3cr after 2 days

Box office performance

Looking at the film in numbers

The film, which released on Friday across 2,302 screens, collected an estimated net total of ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. Then, it saw a significant jump in collections on Saturday with an estimated net total of ₹1.85 crore across 2,152 shows, according to Sacnilk. This marks a 60.9% increase in box office earnings and takes the total India net collection to ₹3 crore and the India gross collection to ₹3.6 crore.