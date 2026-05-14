Diljit Dosanjh a US citizen since 2022? Report sparks buzz

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh , who has brought laurels to India through his sold-out concerts abroad and several international appearances, has reportedly been traveling on a US passport since 2022. The Indian Express recently reported that the star acquired US citizenship that year. Dosanjh is one of the most popular Indian-origin artists worldwide, with a huge fan following. He is also renowned for taking immense pride in his Punjabi roots, with "Main hoon Punjab" becoming his popular catchphrase.

Travel history He has been entering India on E-visa since September 2022 The report also revealed that Dosanjh has been entering India on an e-visa since September 2022, which means he doesn't have an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. He reportedly used his US passport during his last visit to India as well. His last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018, while a previous one had been issued in Zambia, added the outlet. Notably, Dosanjh has yet to react to the report.

Personal details His wife is also a US citizen Dosanjh's wife, Sandeep Kaur, is also reportedly a US citizen. When he acquired US citizenship, he mentioned a luxury bungalow in California as his residential address. The news of his citizenship comes days after a group of retired IAS officers and defense personnel urged him to join Punjab politics. However, Dosanjh turned down the appeal with a brief response on X. He wrote, "Kadey v Nhi... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much."

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