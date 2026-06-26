Diljit's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' dips slightly; total collection reaches ₹55cr
What's the story
The Hindi film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari Wagh, has seen a slight drop in its box office collection. On Day 14 of its release (Thursday), the movie earned a net of ₹2.3 crore across 2,616 shows in India. This is an 11.5% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹2.6 crore. The total India gross collections now stand at ₹41.37 crore and total India net collections at ₹34.75 crore.
Global earnings
International and worldwide gross collections
On the international front, Main Vaapas Aaunga raked in an additional ₹0.4 crore on Day 14, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹13.55 crore thus far. This brings the worldwide gross collection of the film to a staggering ₹54.92 crore. The film's performance has been a mixed bag with fluctuations in daily earnings since its release on June 12, 2026.
Occupancy trends
Overall occupancy and major regions
The overall occupancy for Main Vaapas Aaunga on Day 14 was recorded at 20.21%. The film's morning shows had an occupancy of 8.23%, which increased to 19.23% in the afternoon and peaked at 30% during the night. Major regions like the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat, and Bhopal contributed to its collections with varying occupancies throughout the day.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a period romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film features an ensemble cast including Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman. The story of the movie is inspired by real-life incidents during the Partition of India, making it a poignant tale of love and loss.