Diljit's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' dips slightly; total collection reaches ₹55cr

Occupancy trends

Overall occupancy and major regions

The overall occupancy for Main Vaapas Aaunga on Day 14 was recorded at 20.21%. The film's morning shows had an occupancy of 8.23%, which increased to 19.23% in the afternoon and peaked at 30% during the night. Major regions like the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat, and Bhopal contributed to its collections with varying occupancies throughout the day.