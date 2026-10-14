Director Pachamuthu says 'D56' 1st look delayed until after 'OM'
Entertainment
If you were hoping to catch the first look of Dhanush's much-awaited 56th film (still called D56) this Diwali, it's not happening.
Director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu confirmed on X that fans will need to wait a bit longer.
Updates are only coming after OM hits theaters on November 20.
Periasamy's 'OM' releases November 20
With D56 updates pushed back, the spotlight is now on OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.
The movie, starring Sai Pallavi, Kayadu Lohar, and Mammootty, with music by Sai Abhyankkar, was delayed to avoid clashing with Jailer 2 and now arrives November 20.
Once OM is out, expect news about Dhanush's next project with Preity Mukundhan, SJ Suryah, and Vadivelu.