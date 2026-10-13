Director Pathak weaves 'Mahabharat' nods into 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'

Drishyam: The Conclusion released on October 2, 2026, and director Abhishek Pathak shared that he wove in touches of the Mahabharat while the film's dialogues were being written.

He feels these mythological nods give the story more depth, kind of like what they did in Drishyam 2.

The film picks up six months after the last one, following Vijay Salgaonkar's case reopening, and stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu.