Director Pathak weaves 'Mahabharat' nods into 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
Entertainment
Drishyam: The Conclusion released on October 2, 2026, and director Abhishek Pathak shared that he wove in touches of the Mahabharat while the film's dialogues were being written.
He feels these mythological nods give the story more depth, kind of like what they did in Drishyam 2.
The film picks up six months after the last one, following Vijay Salgaonkar's case reopening, and stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu.
'Drishyam: The Conclusion' grosses 489.74cr worldwide
The movie has been a massive box office success, raking in ₹489.74 crore worldwide.
It also wraps up the Hindi Drishyam series, though fans of the original Malayalam version can look forward to a fourth installment.