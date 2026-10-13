Director Vysakh criticized for blaming 'Khalifa' struggles on Sukumaran

Malayalam film Khalifa's director Vysakh is catching backlash for sharing a post that blames the movie's poor box office run on public dislike toward lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The post described Khalifa as a victim of "review bombing and hatred toward Prithvi."

Released during Onam 2026, the film struggled to compete with blockbuster Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which broke records.