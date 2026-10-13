Director Vysakh criticized for blaming 'Khalifa' struggles on Sukumaran
Entertainment
Malayalam film Khalifa's director Vysakh is catching backlash for sharing a post that blames the movie's poor box office run on public dislike toward lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The post described Khalifa as a victim of "review bombing and hatred toward Prithvi."
Released during Onam 2026, the film struggled to compete with blockbuster Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which broke records.
'Khalifa' finds audience on streaming
Now streaming online, Khalifa is getting fresh attention. Even though it stumbled in theaters, the film seems to be finding its audience on digital platforms.