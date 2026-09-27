'Royals' S02: Mitakshara Kumar replaces Jasmeet Reen as director
What's the story
Netflix's The Royals Season 2 has seen a major shake-up, with Mitakshara Kumar now at the helm. The change comes after Jasmeet K Reen (who had replaced Nupur Asthana) left the project just three days into filming due to alleged creative differences with producer Rangita Nandy. A source revealed that Netflix had initially hired Reen after their successful collaboration on Darlings, but this time things didn't go as smoothly. "There were scripting and execution issues," they told Variety India.
Smooth transition
Kumar steps in without losing time
Despite the sudden change in direction, the production team has managed to avoid any major delays.
The source added, "We haven't lost any working hours. This is a huge unit assembled in Jaisalmer, and the disruption could have been financially catastrophic."
"But luckily Mitakshara stepped in without losing time."
Kumar is known for her work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Cast changes
Cast changes in 'The Royals' S02
The Royals Season 2 has also seen some changes in its cast. Bhumi Pednekkar is no longer part of the series, while Ishaan Khatter will reprise his role as the male lead.
The new season has also introduced Gurfateh Pirzada and Sini Shetty to the ensemble.
The show is backed by Netflix and Nandy.