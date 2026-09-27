'Royals' S02: Mitakshara Kumar replaces Jasmeet Reen as director

Despite the sudden change in direction, the production team has managed to avoid any major delays.

The source added, "We haven't lost any working hours. This is a huge unit assembled in Jaisalmer, and the disruption could have been financially catastrophic."

"But luckily Mitakshara stepped in without losing time."

Kumar is known for her work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.