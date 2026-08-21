'Batwara 1947' disappoints with just ₹47cr in first week

After a promising start, Batwara 1947's box office collections fell on Sunday to ₹7.25 crore, about 22% lower than Saturday's two-figure earnings.

The film continued to struggle with declining collections throughout the week, earning just ₹1.4 crore on Wednesday and ₹1.35 crore on Thursday.

By the end of its first week, it had raked in only around ₹33 crore at the box office against a reported budget of ₹120 crore. Its worldwide gross collection stands at ₹47.62 crore.