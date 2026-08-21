'Batwara 1947' disappoints with just ₹47cr in first week
What's the story
The period drama Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, has had a disappointing first week at the box office. The film, which was released on August 14, collected around ₹33.6 crore net by the end of its first week. Despite a promising start with a collection of ₹5.75 crore on Day 1, the film's earnings saw a significant drop over the weekend and continued to decline throughout the week.
Box office performance
Film's collections fell sharply over the weekend
After a promising start, Batwara 1947's box office collections fell on Sunday to ₹7.25 crore, about 22% lower than Saturday's two-figure earnings.
The film continued to struggle with declining collections throughout the week, earning just ₹1.4 crore on Wednesday and ₹1.35 crore on Thursday.
By the end of its first week, it had raked in only around ₹33 crore at the box office against a reported budget of ₹120 crore. Its worldwide gross collection stands at ₹47.62 crore.
Box office clash
'Awarapan 2' dominates box office, leaving 'Batwara 1947' behind
The film's dismal performance has been further overshadowed by Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has quickly emerged as the audience's preferred choice.
The gap between the two films is now hard to ignore, with Batwara 1947 lagging far behind Awarapan 2 at the box office.
Despite its star-studded cast and mixed reviews, Batwara 1947 has failed to make a significant impact on audiences.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Batwara 1947'
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.
Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, it tells the story of Sikandar Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family but faces challenges when a Hindu woman refuses to leave her home upstairs.
The film received mixed reviews from critics.