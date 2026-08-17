Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus to double with Marvel rides
Disney just revealed that Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure will double in size with two fresh Marvel rides: Stark Flight Lab and Avengers Infinity Defense.
Announced at D23, both attractions will feature big MCU names like Robert Downey Jr. Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.
Guests fight Thanos, experience robotic flight
Infinity Defense lets you team up with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and the Avengers to take on Thanos, while Stark Flight Lab puts you through superhero flight training led by Downey Jr. Mackie, and Larson.
Disney also teased some cool behind-the-scenes footage and shared that Stark Flight Lab will use a linear track and robotic arms mounted on moving track bases, adding even more excitement alongside favorites like Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!