Disney unfazed by Chapek's 'Behind the Castle Walls's memoir
Disney isn't losing sleep over ex-CEO Bob Chapek's new memoir, Behind the Castle Walls.
The book covers his bumpy stint as CEO and his clashes with Bob Iger, but one Disney insider is calling it "a bit of a yawner."
Chapek claims Iger undermined him, pointing to Iger's public comments on the "Don't Say Gay" bill while Disney was still debating its stance.
Iger partners with Schwerin on sequel
While Chapek's book is getting a lukewarm response, Disney folks are much more interested in Robbie Whelan's upcoming The House of Mouse, a tome about Iger and the Magic Kingdom.
Rumor has it that this buzz factored into Iger's decision to partner with a former Hillary Clinton speechwriter and communications expert, Dan Schwerin, on a sequel to his own memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime.
Meanwhile, Chapek does still have sympathizers inside Disney.