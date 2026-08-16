Disneyland unveils California Adventure 'Avatar: The Way of Water' land
Entertainment
Disneyland just revealed that an Avatar-themed land is headed to California Adventure in Anaheim.
Announced at the D23 fan event, this new area will dive into the oceanic world of Avatar: The Way of Water and future films, promising a fresh, immersive vibe for park visitors.
Disneyland boat seats up to 30
The highlight will be a massive boat ride with open-air seats for up to 30 people, taking you from peaceful Pandoran waters to wild high-seas adventures.
This new land replaces the Hollywood Backlot area but keeps Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! running into 2027.
Unlike Disney World's floating mountains, this version goes all-in on aquatic themes, another bold move in Disneyland's quest for next-level experiences.