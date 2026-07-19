'Saiyaara' row: YRF dismisses Tanishk Bagchi's claim about unpaid royalties

The YRF spokesperson said, "Saiyaara title track was a beautiful collaboration between three composers (Tanishk Bagchi along with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami). We are deeply thankful for their brilliance in creating a timeless song that has touched millions of hearts."

"Royalties for the title track have been shared and will continue to be shared by YRF equally between all three composers as contractually agreed by all, including Tanishk."