'Saiyaara' row: YRF dismisses Tanishk Bagchi's claim about unpaid royalties
What's the story
Yash Raj Films (YRF) has responded to music composer Tanishk Bagchi's allegations of not being paid royalties for the blockbuster film Saiyaara. In an official statement, a YRF spokesperson clarified that the title track was a collaboration between three composers, Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. The spokesperson also emphasized that royalties for the track have been equally shared among all three composers as per their contract with YRF.
Statement
Here's what the spokesperson said
The YRF spokesperson said, "Saiyaara title track was a beautiful collaboration between three composers (Tanishk Bagchi along with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami). We are deeply thankful for their brilliance in creating a timeless song that has touched millions of hearts."
"Royalties for the title track have been shared and will continue to be shared by YRF equally between all three composers as contractually agreed by all, including Tanishk."
Statement
'YRF has paid every collaborator their due'
The spokesperson further added, "YRF has paid every collaborator their due, as per contract, all within mutually agreed terms & time."
Earlier on Saturday, Bagchi had taken to Instagram to express his disappointment over not receiving the correct remuneration for his work on Saiyaara.
He revealed that he is yet to receive ₹8 lakh in royalties "for a song that has garnered millions of streams and views across platforms."
Disappointment
'₹8 lakh feels like peanuts': Bagchi
Bagchi wrote, "Honestly, for the amount of work, time and passion I put into this song, ₹8 lakh feels like peanuts. I genuinely believed a song that reached this scale would have earned much more."
"This experience has changed the way I look at this industry. From now on, I'll only work with producers and directors who value creativity, honesty and the people who build their music."