Distributors' 75% demand threatens 'Jailer 2' Tamil Nadu screenings
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, dropping October 15, is running into trouble just before release.
Distributors want a big 75% cut of ticket sales, but theater owners are only willing to go up to 65%.
If they can't agree soon, screenings in parts of Tamil Nadu, like Salem and Dharmapuri, could be disrupted.
Actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' settled 65-35
This isn't the first time this has happened: Vijay's Jana Nayagan faced similar talks and settled at a 65-35 split.
Theater owners say they need fair terms because of their costs for staff and upkeep.
With Jailer 2 being one of the season's most hyped films (Rajini fans have been waiting!), everyone's watching to see if both sides work it out in time for a smooth release.