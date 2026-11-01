'He's effortless': Divya Dutta talks about working with Manoj Bajpayee

Dutta praised Bajpayee's approach to acting, saying, "Gajab Raat has been really amazing because our roles were completely different. Manoj is effortless and very simple; his brilliance comes from his simplicity and how effortlessly he does everything."

She also revealed that Bajpayee cooks for his colleagues with love, which makes her want to work with him again.

Interestingly, Dutta and Bajpayee recently also worked on Last Man in Tower, released in September.