'He's effortless': Divya Dutta talks about working with Manoj Bajpayee
What's the story
Actor Divya Dutta recently opened up about her experience working with Manoj Bajpayee on the Netflix crime drama Gajab Raat. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she praised his effortless acting and warm nature on set. "He makes it so easy for people around him," she said, adding that even newcomers feel comfortable with him.
Career highlights
'Bajpayee was on my bucket list'
Dutta and Bajpayee have worked together on four projects before Gajab Raat, including LOC: Kargil, Veer-Zaara, Special 26, and Traffic. However, they never got to share proper screen space until now.
"He was on my bucket list because he is one of the most amazing actors we have," Dutta said about her co-star.
Acting praise
Dutta also revealed that Bajpayee cooks for his colleagues
Dutta praised Bajpayee's approach to acting, saying, "Gajab Raat has been really amazing because our roles were completely different. Manoj is effortless and very simple; his brilliance comes from his simplicity and how effortlessly he does everything."
She also revealed that Bajpayee cooks for his colleagues with love, which makes her want to work with him again.
Interestingly, Dutta and Bajpayee recently also worked on Last Man in Tower, released in September.
Role choice
Why she joined 'Gajab Raat'
Dutta revealed that her decision to join Gajab Raat was influenced by producer Neeraj Pandey, Bajpayee, and Netflix.
She said, "When I work with Neeraj Pandey, I know he will use me beautifully in the film."
"I love the twists, turns, excitement, and thrill that come with being on his set. I just let it unfold," she added.
Show synopsis
Everything to know about 'Gajab Raat'
Gajab Raat, directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Pandey's Friday Film Works, revolves around a chaotic night in Delhi.
The film follows a police officer whose night takes an unexpected turn after he spots a severely injured girl being thrown out of a moving car in Delhi.
It is streaming on Netflix.