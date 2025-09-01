Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Ekta Kapoor: See pictures
Divyanka Tripathi showed up at Ekta Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, where TV and Bollywood stars mixed.
She gave fans a peek on Instagram—sharing glimpses from the celebration and capturing the festive buzz.
Divyanka's look and the guests
The party was packed with familiar faces like Shraddha Arya, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, and Krystle D'Souza.
Divyanka's bright pink salwar suit with gold embroidery stood out in group selfies and couple shots with husband Vivek Dahiya in front of the Ganesh idol.
Fans were quick to hype her look and drop their own highlights from the event.
Meanwhile, catch up on her work
On the work front, Divyanka was recently seen in "The Magic of Shiri," where her performance earned lots of praise—reminding everyone why she's considered one of TV's most versatile actors right now.