'It's a joke': Divyenndu on credibility of Indian award shows

Bollywood actor Divyenndu Sharma﻿ , popularly known as Divyenndu, recently criticized the credibility of Indian film award shows. Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, he said that these events have become a "joke" and questioned their authenticity when there is no real recognition. He alleged that these platforms are more about making money than honoring talent.

Actor's experience 'This has happened to me many times...' Sharma shared his own experiences with award shows, saying, "For Pyaar Ka Punchnama, I got best debut at the Screen Awards and even at IIFA. But now, award shows have become quite a joke." "This has happened to me many times; they tell me they want to give me an award, but when I say I'm shooting and won't be able to attend, they happily say okay and simply give the award to someone else."

Critique of award shows 'You can only laugh at them now...' Sharma further lamented, "The whole problem is people don't see it as an award show; it's a money-making asset." He added, "You can only laugh at them now; you can't take them to heart. These shows have nothing to do with the film industry anymore."

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