Divyenndu revives Munna Bhaiya for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Sept 4

Divyenndu calls film vintage 'Mirzapur' experience

Calling it vintage Mirzapur, Divyenndu says fans can expect all the original energy, just on a larger screen.

Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu), Shweta Tripathi, and Jitendra Kumar round out the cast.

Divyenndu shared how wild the love for Munna has been and hopes this movie inspires more shows to make the jump to film.