Divyenndu revives Munna Bhaiya for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Sept 4
Entertainment
Divyenndu is bringing back Munna Bhaiya for Mirzapur: The Movie, hitting theaters on September 4, 2026.
The film is on a much bigger, cinematic canvas, but with the same characters in a different situation.
Divyenndu calls film vintage 'Mirzapur' experience
Calling it vintage Mirzapur, Divyenndu says fans can expect all the original energy, just on a larger screen.
Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu), Shweta Tripathi, and Jitendra Kumar round out the cast.
Divyenndu shared how wild the love for Munna has been and hopes this movie inspires more shows to make the jump to film.