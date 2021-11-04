'Do Gallan': Song sounds smooth, Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet's chemistry is pale

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's 'Do Gallan' is a recreated version of Garry Sandhu's Punjabi song

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, whose last release was Peene Lage Ho, are back with a new song. Titled Do Gallan, the track is doing well on YouTube. You can catch the number and its associated music video on Desi Music Factory's YouTube Channel. Picturized on NehuPreet (as they are lovingly called by fans), this romantic song is soothing to hear. Here's our review.

Song

The simplicity will make you fall for the song

The track is a reprised version of Garry Sandhu's 2019 Punjabi song. This recreated sample is a duet by Kakkar and Singh. Music by Rajat Nagpal falls easy on your ears. The sounds of guitar and sarangi will cheer you up. Lyrics by Sandhu that tell about one's want to have a romantic talk with their partner add to the song's beauty.

Video

Kakkar and Singh are always smiling, video made for families

The video starts with Kakkar singing, while Singh joins her on piano. The well-lit set, with a chandelier in the middle, is a nice touch. Singh is seen in a white kurta-pyjama having mirror work, whereas the singer dons a black lehenga choli. The couple is smiling throughout the video, which feels excessive after a while. We also see Kakkar breaking down (of course!).

Verdict

Kakkar needs to emote more, song ideal for romantics

The chemistry between the lead pair feels pale and artificial. This makes you wonder about the hype around the couple. Kakkar needs to emote more but Singh was cute. Despite these flaws, this romantic number has its own charm. It can be termed as an ideal couple track. Verdict: The song gets 3 and the aesthetically-rich video gets 3.5 stars out of 5.

Anniversary

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently

Kakkar and Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary a week back. The Dilbar crooner shared pictures of the same on Instagram and said, "And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!! Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy (sic)."