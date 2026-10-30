'Don't Trouble the Trouble' review: Fahadh Faasil's drama is underwhelming
What's the story
Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble the Trouble, directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli, arrived on Netflix on Friday. The Telugu film, originally released in cinemas on October 2, is now also available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The fantasy drama is bolstered by memorable performances from Faasil and child artist Ssara Palekar, but the uneven execution lets it down.
Plot
A crook kidnaps a little girl, and chaos follows
The film follows a money-minded crook, Suri (Faasil), who gets into trouble with a gangster, Aslam (Mahesh Manjrekar).
Under pressure to pay Aslam a huge sum, Suri kidnaps Divya (Palekar) and demands money from her uncle (Saurabh Sachdeva).
However, Suri realizes that Divya has supernatural powers and decides to get rid of her.
Will Suri succeed, or will there be terrifying consequences?
#1
Sachdeva and Manjrekar aren't utilized properly
With Manjrekar and Sachdeva playing crucial roles, Yeleti expands the film's scope, taking it to a pan-India audience.
However, despite the veterans' contributions to the narrative, their screen time remains painfully limited.
The movie needed to harness their potential more.
Moreover, we spend nearly all our time with Suri and Divya, and Yeleti fails to develop the supporting characters adequately.
#2
Film gets stuck in repetitive ideas
While Suri and Divya share endearing scenes that should appeal to children, the movie never manages to break out of its rut.
It knows a thing or two about VFX, but does not have the required spunk or an engaging storyline to keep you hooked.
Tiring tropes, failed attempts at comedy, a predictable plot, and narrative detours mar the film's potential.
#3
Drama feels much longer than it is
At two hours and 28 minutes, Don't Trouble the Trouble struggles to sustain itself.
While Faasil deserves applause for trying a different, under-explored genre, unfortunately, his presence alone cannot uplift the film.
Suri's gradual shift from apathy to affection for Divya needed more depth, nuance, and emotional development.
Alas, the screenplay seldom pauses to give their relationship a realistic touch.
Verdict
Simply good intentions don't suffice; 2/5 stars
With Rajamouli attached as a presenter, you expect the film to have better creative flourishes.
However, apart from Faasil and Palekar's performances, the film has little to offer.
It has the ambition and the intent, but the story remains on shaky ground.
This fantasy drama needed a lot more magic.
2/5 stars.