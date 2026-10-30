'Don't Trouble the Trouble' review: Fahadh Faasil's drama is underwhelming

The film follows a money-minded crook, Suri (Faasil), who gets into trouble with a gangster, Aslam (Mahesh Manjrekar).

Under pressure to pay Aslam a huge sum, Suri kidnaps Divya (Palekar) and demands money from her uncle (Saurabh Sachdeva).

However, Suri realizes that Divya has supernatural powers and decides to get rid of her.

Will Suri succeed, or will there be terrifying consequences?