'Donnie Darko' returns to theaters for 25th anniversary October 2-4
Donnie Darko, the cult favorite known for its eerie vibe and mind-bending story, is heading back to theaters for its 25th anniversary from October 2-4, 2026.
The film didn't make waves when it first came out in 2001, partly because of its dark themes and airplane plot right after 9/11, but over time, it's built a passionate fan base who love its haunting atmosphere and big questions about fate.
Restored 4K version with Kelly introductions
This re-release comes with a sparkling 4K restoration, so all those trippy visuals (yes, including Frank the Bunny) will look sharper than ever.
Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Donnie alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze, and more.
Director Richard Kelly will also introduce the screenings with some thoughts on why the film still hits home today, and he's got a book sequel dropping later this year if you want even more Donnie Darko weirdness.
Tickets are out now through Fathom Entertainment.