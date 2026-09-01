'Donnie Darko' returns to theaters for 25th anniversary October 2-4

Donnie Darko, the cult favorite known for its eerie vibe and mind-bending story, is heading back to theaters for its 25th anniversary from October 2-4, 2026.

The film didn't make waves when it first came out in 2001, partly because of its dark themes and airplane plot right after 9/11, but over time, it's built a passionate fan base who love its haunting atmosphere and big questions about fate.