'Don't offer me Hindi roles': Kani Kusruti on language barrier
Kani Kusruti, who starred in Anubhav Sinha's Assi, has openly asked filmmakers not to offer her Hindi roles.
She shared, "I don't really speak Hindi, so that is a limitation," explaining that her lack of fluency makes it tough to take on meaningful characters in Bollywood.
She explained why taking on Hindi roles is challenging
Kusruti said acting in Hindi means constantly memorizing lines and focusing on the language instead of the character.
"That makes it hard for me to really inhabit the character."
Even so, she took on the challenging role of Parima in Assi—a film about a teacher fighting for justice after a traumatic assault.
More about her role in 'Assi'
In Assi, Kusruti plays Parima, a Malayali teacher in Delhi who seeks justice after being gang-raped.
The film also features Taapsee Pannu as her lawyer and several well-known actors in key roles.
Box office collection of 'Assi'
Despite its important theme and big cast, Assi didn't connect with audiences at the box office—earning just ₹6.35cr as per Sacnilk reports.
Kusruti's request highlights how language barriers can shape an actor's journey in Indian cinema.