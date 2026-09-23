'Don't Trouble the Trouble' trailer teases Faasil as fake magician

The trailer for Don't Trouble The Trouble, a fantasy comedy starring Fahadh Faasil, just landed.

Out in theaters on October 2, the film follows Suri, a fake magician who crosses paths with a young girl who actually has magical powers. When she makes her parents disappear, Suri gets pulled into helping her, even as he fakes his own tricks.

The trailer is narrated by Nandamuri Balakrishna, who brings back his iconic "don't trouble the trouble" line.