Dosanjh concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse tonight after bomb threat email
Diljit Dosanjh's big Mumbai concert is happening tonight at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, but things are a bit tense: Mumbai Police have stepped up security after a threat email warned of possible blasts and attacks.
More than 500 personnel and the bomb squad are on duty, making sure everything stays safe for fans.
Venue gates monitored and cars barred
Security checks are tighter than usual, with all five gates being monitored instead of the usual three.
Cars aren't allowed within 500 to 700 meters of the venue to keep things extra secure.
The warning also mentioned metro stations, so police are keeping an eye there too.
Despite all this, it's set to be a memorable night, just with some added caution.