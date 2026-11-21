Diljit Dosanjh's big concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is happening tonight, and it's set to draw a massive crowd, about 85,000 fans.

To keep things safe and smooth, nearly 2,000 police personnel have been deployed by Ahmedabad police and 1,500 private security guards.

Expect metal detectors at the gates and plenty of CCTV cameras watching over the event.