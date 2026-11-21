Dosanjh concert at Narendra Modi Stadium expected 85,000 fans
Diljit Dosanjh's big concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is happening tonight, and it's set to draw a massive crowd, about 85,000 fans.
To keep things safe and smooth, nearly 2,000 police personnel have been deployed by Ahmedabad police and 1,500 private security guards.
Expect metal detectors at the gates and plenty of CCTV cameras watching over the event.
Safety zone around stadium 4-5km
Security isn't just inside: the safety zone stretches four to five kilometers around the stadium with teams from the Crime Branch and the Special Operations Group, including personnel in civil dress.
There will be about 600 CCTV cameras plus bomb detection squads on site.
Fans can only bring essentials like phones (and small power banks for women), but if you show up with something not allowed inside (like bags or water bottles), lockers outside the venue have you covered.