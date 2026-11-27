Dosanjh performs Mumbai RuPay AURA India Tour show despite threat
Diljit Dosanjh faced a bomb threat ahead of his Mumbai show but didn't let it shake his spirit.
He took the stage for his RuPay AURA India Tour, thanked fans for showing up, and shared, "It's only love from my side."
Threat email mentioned Khalistan, 1984 riots
The threat email mentioned Khalistan and the 1984 riots, prompting major security: more than 500 Mumbai Police personnel, extra checks at five gates instead of three, and a no-car zone around the venue.
Organizers even kept Diljit's travel details secret to keep things safe.
Despite everything, fans got their concert, and Diljit brought his usual warmth.