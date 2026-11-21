Dosanjh samples Gujarati breakfast, meets Gadhvi before AURA Ahmedabad show
Diljit Dosanjh is in Ahmedabad for his AURA World Tour and decided to kick things off by sampling a classic Gujarati breakfast. He also enjoyed tea with actor Aditya Gadhvi.
He shared the moment on social media, giving fans a peek at his plate full of local favorites just before his big show.
Dosanjh visits Girnar Hills between shows
From dhokla, thepla, and khandvi to fafda (plus some chai), Diljit really got into the spirit of Gujarat's food scene.
He also took time to visit Girnar Hills and soak up some culture between tour stops.
After his stops in Delhi and Indore, Diljit is set to perform in Ahmedabad as part of his AURA World Tour.