Dosanjh skips 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Mumbai trailer for Texas show Entertainment May 19, 2026

Imtiaz Ali's new film Main Vaapas Aaunga just dropped its trailer in Mumbai, but Diljit Dosanjh wasn't there. He was busy rocking a sold-out show in Texas.

He sent fans a video message: "I am taking care of some things here; you do the same thing. Jaldi Main Bhi Vaapas Aaunga (I will also come back soon). Enjoy the trailer. If you like it, share it. If you don't, still share it! After all, it's Imtiaz Ali's film. "

Co-stars Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina showed up at the event with director Imtiaz Ali.