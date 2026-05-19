Dosanjh skips 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Mumbai trailer for Texas show
Imtiaz Ali's new film Main Vaapas Aaunga just dropped its trailer in Mumbai, but Diljit Dosanjh wasn't there. He was busy rocking a sold-out show in Texas.
He sent fans a video message: "I am taking care of some things here; you do the same thing. Jaldi Main Bhi Vaapas Aaunga (I will also come back soon). Enjoy the trailer. If you like it, share it. If you don't, still share it! After all, it's Imtiaz Ali's film. "
Co-stars Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina showed up at the event with director Imtiaz Ali.
India Pakistan partition love story
The movie dives into an unfinished love story set during the India-Pakistan Partition, featuring Naseeruddin Shah as an older version of Vedang Raina's character who shares his memories with Dosanjh's character.
Imtiaz Ali calls it a "personal story of love and longing," inspired by real partition tales.
AR Rahman is back on music duty after teaming up with Ali and Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila.