Dosanjh visits Khavda plant in Gujarat, praises Adani Green Warriors
Diljit Dosanjh, the global music icon and singer, just checked out the Khavda Renewable Energy Plant in Gujarat, touted as the world's biggest renewable energy and battery storage site.
He seemed genuinely impressed, calling out the Adani Green Warriors for their hard work pushing India's climate goals forward.
Khavda plant aims for 30 GW
Spread across a massive 538 square kilometers, the Khavda plant is aiming for a huge 30 GW capacity (with over 11 GW already up and running).
It also features the world's largest single-location battery storage system to keep green power flowing 24/7.
Once fully operational, it'll help power more than 17 million homes every year, a big step toward India's clean energy future.