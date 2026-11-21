The complaint was sent to local authorities and refers to a court order calling for action against songs that glorify substance abuse and violence.

If nothing changes, Dr. Panditrao Dharenavar, a social activist and associate professor at a government college in Chandigarh, plans to take things further in court: something similar already happened at Diljit's Indore show last week.

Meanwhile, security is tight for the Ahmedabad concert with over 1,300 police officers, bomb squads, and drones on duty to keep things safe.