Dosanjh's Delhi concert moved to October 30 at JLN Stadium
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh just switched up his Delhi concert plans: the show will now happen on October 30 at JLN Stadium instead of November 1.
If you already grabbed your tickets, no worries, they're still good for the new date, according to BookMyShow.
BookMyShow refund link for Dosanjh tour
If the rescheduled date doesn't work for you, getting a refund is simple. BookMyShow will send a link to your registered mobile number so you can claim your money back.
After Delhi, Diljit's RuPay Aura India Tour rolls through six more cities in six weeks, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow, with Chandigarh also part of the tour.