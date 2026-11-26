'Dr. Hassan' trailer shows Siddiqui as blunt doctor on JioHotstar
The trailer for Dr. Hassan just dropped, giving us a peek at Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a genius doctor whose blunt attitude makes life tricky at work.
Directed by Rohan Sippy, the series dives into hospital drama and personal clashes, and is set to stream on JioHotstar from December 11, 2026.
Siddiqui brilliant yet distant, Mirza CMO
Siddiqui's Dr. Hassan isn't your typical hero: he's brilliant with diagnoses but struggles to connect with people around him.
The story also spotlights Dia Mirza as Dr. Palak, the chief medical officer and his former classmate, making their personal-professional dynamic a big part of the show.