Where to watch 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' after theatrical run
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's latest film, Drishyam: The Conclusion, has hit theaters. While audiences are enjoying the movie on the big screen, they are also eager to know when it will be available for streaming. The third and final part of this popular Hindi crime thriller franchise will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. However, neither Netflix nor the makers have confirmed an official release date yet.
Release window
Tentative OTT release date of the thriller
Typically, films take about six to eight weeks to transition from theaters to OTT platforms.
This timeline can change based on the film's box office performance and distribution deals.
If Drishyam: The Conclusion follows this pattern, it could be on Netflix by mid-to-late November.
However, this is just an estimate, and the actual streaming date will be announced by Netflix later.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Drishyam 3'
The third installment is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.
Devgn reprises his role as Vijay, joined by Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav from the previous films.
Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are new additions to this star-studded cast.
Plot continuation
Recap of 'Drishyam' franchise
Drishyam: The Conclusion picks up where the previous films left off, continuing the story of Vijay and his family.
The franchise started in 2015 with Drishyam, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2022.
The plot revolves around Vijay's attempts to safeguard his family after an accidental death and the alibi he created for this incident.
The October 2 release date also has an interesting connection to the franchise since it was crucial to Vijay's alibi in the first film.