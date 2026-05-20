'Drishyam 3' posts 24cr worldwide presales as Mohanlal plays Georgekutty
Entertainment
Drishyam 3, the latest chapter in the hit Malayalam thriller series, is already making waves before its May 21 release.
With ₹24 crore in worldwide presales (and a big chunk, ₹10.5 crore, from India), fans are clearly excited to see Mohanlal return as Georgekutty.
'Drishyam 3' bookings may reach 27-30cr
Advance bookings could hit ₹27 to ₹30 crore by release day, and opening day earnings might cross ₹40 crore, making this the second-biggest opener ever for Malayalam cinema (just behind L2: Empuraan).