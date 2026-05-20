'Drishyam 3' posts 24cr worldwide presales as Mohanlal plays Georgekutty Entertainment May 20, 2026

Drishyam 3, the latest chapter in the hit Malayalam thriller series, is already making waves before its May 21 release.

With ₹24 crore in worldwide presales (and a big chunk, ₹10.5 crore, from India), fans are clearly excited to see Mohanlal return as Georgekutty.