'Drishyam 3' dips on first Monday; global haul crosses ₹300cr 

The film, which opened with ₹62 crore on October 2, saw a drop in its earnings over the weekend. It raked in an estimated ₹53.5 crore on Saturday and picked up pace on Sunday with earnings of ₹61 crore.

The Monday collection has taken the four-day India net total to ₹197.5 crore and the India gross to ₹237 crore. The overseas market added another ₹5 crore to its kitty, taking the worldwide gross total to ₹303 crore.