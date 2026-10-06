'Drishyam 3' dips on first Monday; global haul crosses ₹300cr
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's latest film, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within four days of its release. However, the film witnessed a significant dip in earnings on Monday, raking in around ₹21 crore net. This was a staggering 65.6% drop from the previous day's collection of ₹61 crore, reported Sacnilk.
Earnings details
'Drishyam 3' Day 4 collection
The film, which opened with ₹62 crore on October 2, saw a drop in its earnings over the weekend. It raked in an estimated ₹53.5 crore on Saturday and picked up pace on Sunday with earnings of ₹61 crore.
The Monday collection has taken the four-day India net total to ₹197.5 crore and the India gross to ₹237 crore. The overseas market added another ₹5 crore to its kitty, taking the worldwide gross total to ₹303 crore.
Audience engagement
Film in numbers
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion recorded a staggering 9,68,882 footfalls across India on its fourth day. This brings the total footfalls to a whopping 78,83,052 after four days in theaters.
The Hindi 2D version of the film saw an overall occupancy of 20.15% on Monday with morning shows at 12.92%, afternoon shows at 20.69%, and evening shows peaking at a day's highest occupancy of 26.85%.