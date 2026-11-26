'Drishyam: The Conclusion' final chapter hits Netflix Nov 27
Drishyam: The Conclusion, the much-awaited third and final chapter of the Drishyam series, is hitting Netflix on November 27, nearly two months after its big-screen debut on October 2.
The streaming release comes after the expiry of an undertaking recorded by the Madras High Court, so fans won't have to wait long.
'Drishyam: The Conclusion' grosses ₹589.54cr worldwide
The film has smashed franchise records, pulling in ₹381.21 crore net in India and reaching a worldwide gross of ₹589.54 crore, making it one of 2026's top hits.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, it stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj.
Released on Gandhi Jayanti, Drishyam: The Conclusion has been getting plenty of love from both critics and fans as the story wraps up for good.