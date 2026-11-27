Fans fume as Reble gets hit by drone during performance
What's the story
Singer-rapper Reble, known for songs like Run Down The City and Naal Nachana from Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, recently faced a shocking incident during her live performance at the PULSE 2026 Awards in Guwahati. A drone hit her in the face while she was performing, leaving her visibly startled. The incident has since gone viral, with fans questioning the individuals managing the event.
Public outcry
Reble was hit by a drone mid-performance
The viral video of the incident shows Reble dancing and jumping around on stage when a drone suddenly flies into her face and crashes.
This unexpected turn of events leaves her visibly startled, causing her to pause her performance before walking off stage without addressing the audience.
Fans have since taken to social media to express their concerns about Reble's well-being.
Social media reactions
Fans question organizers
One user wrote, "Why is the management taking very lightly when it comes to Reble? She gives you good vibes; the least they can do is treat her with care."
Another comment read, "On a big stage, they are doing this??? Is the operator drunk ??? Drone hits are lethal if those wings touch someone in the dangerous area like neck, head."
A third user quipped, "Someone is getting sued!!!"
Career progression
Who is Reble?
Reble, whose real name is Daiaphi Lamare, is from Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills.
She started rapping at 11 and initially performed under the name Daya in 2018 before changing it to Reble a year later.
Despite moving to Bengaluru for civil engineering studies, she continued pursuing music and released her debut EP, Entropy, in 2022.
Her work in Dhurandhar made her a household name.
She lent her voice to Thani Lokah Murakkari in the 2025 film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.