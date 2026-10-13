Dubey on 'Bigg Boss 20' says Yadav had girlfriends previously

Dubey and Nirahua have worked together since their 2014 Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani, which often sparks dating rumors. But Dubey has always set the record straight: she says they're just good friends and nothing more.

During her June 2025 appearance on Aanchal Dubey's YouTube show The Ad Show, she urged fans to stop speculating about their marriage and shared that Nirahua is happy with his family: "Stop torturing Nirahua ji. He is married and happy with his family. Stop talking about our marriage. We are very good friends, and I hope this relationship continues," said Aamrapali Dubey.