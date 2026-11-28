Duckworth's cause of death reported as hypertensive cardiovascular disease
Tyler Duckworth, known for his time on MTV's The Challenge, passed away earlier this year from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, a heart condition linked to high blood pressure.
He was found in his apartment on August 11 after neighbors noticed water leaking from his unit.
Police saw no signs of foul play, and his mother shared news of his passing soon after.
Duckworth had 2 'The Challenge' wins
Duckworth competed in six seasons of The Challenge and took home two wins.
Other Challenge stars and alums paid heartfelt tributes online, and MTV paid tribute to him on Instagram.
His sudden loss left many in the reality TV world genuinely saddened.