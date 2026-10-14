Dugal found relief switching 'Mirzapur: The Movie' and 'Little Thomas'
Entertainment
Rasika Dugal just shared what it was like to switch between playing the shrewd Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie and the warm and vulnerable Jessie Miranda in Little Thomas, both shot around the same time.
She called the experience "a relief," since each role felt like a break from the other.
Dugal brought in dialect coach
Switching accents was tough: Beena needed a strong North Indian Hindi accent, while Jessie spoke in a Goan accent. Rasika even brought in a dialect coach to keep things authentic.
Little Thomas, set in 1990s Goa, also stars Gulshan Devaiah and child actor Hridansh Parekh.