'Dune 3' teaser out tomorrow; film to release in December

Dune: Part Three will adapt Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah, the second book in his beloved sci-fi series. The first two films were based on Herbert's 1965 novel Dune. In the previous installment, Chalamet's character Paul joined the Fremen people on Arrakis, fell in love with Chani ( Zendaya ), defeated the Harkonnen empire, and launched a holy war.

Production news

New cast members and returning actors in 'Dune 3'

Dune: Part Two introduced Austin Butler as villain Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot. Villeneuve has confirmed that Pugh, Seydoux, and Anya Taylor-Joy will have bigger roles in Dune: Part Three. Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa are also returning to the franchise, while Robert Pattinson will be the new villain Scytale. Legendary Pictures announced the project in August 2024 with Villeneuve returning to direct.