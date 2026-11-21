'Dune' films return to theaters ahead of 'Part Three'
What's the story
The first two installments of the Dune franchise, Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two, will be re-released in Indian theaters on December 4. The move comes ahead of the much-anticipated release of Dune: Part Three on December 18. Warner Bros. India announced this news via a post on X recently. The two older movies will have a week-long run in the theaters.
Franchise overview
Recap of 'Dune' movies
The Dune franchise, directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from Frank Herbert's sci-fi novels, follows the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).
Set on the desert planet Arrakis, it explores themes of political conspiracies and power struggles.
The first film, released in 2021, introduced viewers to Paul's arrival on Arrakis after his father accepted stewardship of the dangerous planet.
In the second movie, Paul turns more rigid while seeking revenge for his family's destruction.
Upcoming release
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Dune: Part Three'
Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul took control of the Imperium. The film will explore his reign as a ruthless emperor, facing consequences from old allies, new threats, and betrayal.
Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the return of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a conspiracy with Chani at its center.
The film stars Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankole, and Charlotte Rampling.
Preview details
Ticket sales for 'Dune: Part Three' are open now
Paid previews for Dune: Part Three will start on December 16 in IMAX and other Premium/Special Formats, including PLFs.
Tickets for these previews went on sale on Saturday.
The film's re-release provides an opportunity for fans to revisit the first two parts of this epic saga before Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters next month.