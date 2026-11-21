The Dune franchise, directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from Frank Herbert's sci-fi novels, follows the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).

Set on the desert planet Arrakis, it explores themes of political conspiracies and power struggles.

The first film, released in 2021, introduced viewers to Paul's arrival on Arrakis after his father accepted stewardship of the dangerous planet.

In the second movie, Paul turns more rigid while seeking revenge for his family's destruction.