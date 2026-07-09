'Dune: Part Three' trailer shows Chalamet facing Pattinson's Scytale threat Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

The first look at Dune: Part Three is here!

The trailer, revealed at a special IMAX event, jumps 17 years after the last film and finds Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) struggling with his role as Emperor.

Things are tense between him and Chani (Zendaya), and now there's a new threat: Robert Pattinson joins as Scytale, a mysterious shape-shifter out to challenge Paul's rule.