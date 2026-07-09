'Dune: Part Three' trailer shows Chalamet facing Pattinson's Scytale threat
Entertainment
The first look at Dune: Part Three is here!
The trailer, revealed at a special IMAX event, jumps 17 years after the last film and finds Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) struggling with his role as Emperor.
Things are tense between him and Chani (Zendaya), and now there's a new threat: Robert Pattinson joins as Scytale, a mysterious shape-shifter out to challenge Paul's rule.
Ferguson, Momoa, Bardem, Taylor-Joy join cast
Director Denis Villeneuve shared how making the trilogy kept him up at night with vivid ideas.
The cast lineup is stacked: Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and Anya Taylor-Joy all return or join in.
Mark your calendars: Dune: Part Three lands in international theaters on December 16 and hits the US on December 18.