Dutt returns as Ballu in 'Khalnayak Returns' 33 years later
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt just announced he's stepping back into his iconic role as Ballu for Khalnayak Returns, 33 years after the original.
The news dropped on April 24, 2026, with the classic Khal Nayak Hoon Main track setting the vibe.
Dutt shared, Kuch kahaani khatam nahi hoti... woh dobara shuru hoti hai. Khalnayak Returns., hinting that Ballu's story isn't over yet.
'Khalnayak' made Ballu an antihero
The original Khalnayak (1993) flipped Bollywood's hero-villain script by making Ballu an anti-hero, not just a bad guy.
Directed by Subhash Ghai and starring Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff alongside Dutt, it became a massive hit and earned several Filmfare nominations.
Its soundtrack, especially Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, remains a classic even today.