Dutt returns as Ballu in 'Khalnayak Returns' 33 years later Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Sanjay Dutt just announced he's stepping back into his iconic role as Ballu for Khalnayak Returns, 33 years after the original.

The news dropped on April 24, 2026, with the classic Khal Nayak Hoon Main track setting the vibe.

Dutt shared, Kuch kahaani khatam nahi hoti... woh dobara shuru hoti hai. Khalnayak Returns., hinting that Ballu's story isn't over yet.