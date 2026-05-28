Dutt to reprise Ballu Balram as Santoshi declines 'Khalnayak Returns' Entertainment May 28, 2026

The sequel to the classic 1993 film Khal Nayak, called Khalnayak Returns, was recently announced, with Sanjay Dutt set to reprise his iconic role as Ballu Balram.

But director Rajkumar Santoshi has passed on the project because he's busy working on Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol and has written scripts he wants to pitch to Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan.

Even though he declined, Santoshi gave a shoutout to the teaser and said he was impressed by Dutt's screen presence.