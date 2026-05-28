Dutt to reprise Ballu Balram as Santoshi declines 'Khalnayak Returns'
The sequel to the classic 1993 film Khal Nayak, called Khalnayak Returns, was recently announced, with Sanjay Dutt set to reprise his iconic role as Ballu Balram.
But director Rajkumar Santoshi has passed on the project because he's busy working on Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol and has written scripts he wants to pitch to Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan.
Even though he declined, Santoshi gave a shoutout to the teaser and said he was impressed by Dutt's screen presence.
Dutt seeks director for 'Khalnayak Returns'
Since Santoshi isn't available, Sanjay Dutt is now searching for a new director to take charge of Khalnayak Returns.
The sequel aims to bring a darker, more intense version of Ballu Balram compared to the original.
Also worth noting: Subhash Ghai, who directed the first film, won't be directing this one either.