Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, wants people to see her character differently.

In a recent interview, she shared that Kaikeyi's choices weren't about being evil: they were about keeping promises and wanting the best for her son.

"She was caught between her love as a mother and her duty as a mother to enforce what was her son's birthright. If she didn't fight for her son, in a massive kingdom like Ayodhya, where there was so much intrigue and court politics at play, he'd lose what was promised to him at birth. It's an incredibly complex character to play. She's always been portrayed as a villain, but if you actually look at it, it's said in a different version that she took birth with the divine purpose to make Lord Rama fulfill the prophecy of vanquishing Ravana and restoring peace and faith on Earth."

Dutta added that many key events in the epic (like Ram's exile and Sita's abduction) trace back to Kaikeyi's actions. She called Kaikeyi "such a pivotal character in the story."