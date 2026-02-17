'Jumanji 3': Dwayne Johnson wraps up filming with Danny DeVito

Dwayne Johnson recently announced the completion of actor Danny DeVito's shoot for Jumanji 3. The Hollywood superstar took to social media to share behind-the-scenes images with DeVito and co-star Kevin Hart . In his Instagram post , he expressed gratitude for working with and learning from DeVito, calling it an honor and a privilege.

Tribute 'Thank you...for your anchoring heart...' In his post, Johnson wrote, "That's an official Jumanji wrap on the one and the only, Danny DeVito." "To work with you and learn from you has been an honor - and to call you my friend will always be a privilege." "Thank you, brother for your anchoring heart and JOY throughout our Jumanji franchise." "Let's tell more stories together. Ps, please keep smilin' and please keep exfoliating the top of your head."

Cast reunion Meet the cast of 'Jumanji 3' The third installment of the Jumanji reboot franchise sees the return of its original cast members. Along with Johnson, Hart, and DeVito, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas are also reprising their roles. Jonas will be back as Seaplane McDonough, while Rhys Darby returns as Nigel Billingsley. Marin Hinkle is set to reprise her role as Spencer's mother, and Lamorne Morris and Bebe Neuwirth are also part of the ensemble.

Advertisement