ED seeks FIR against PCA over ₹78 cr land deals

It all started when ex-Ranji player Rakesh Handa raised concerns about shady finances, which got him removed from PCA membership.

For context: PCA paid ₹58 crore for land in Ajnala that others bought for just ₹7 crore months before, and shelled out ₹20 crore in Bathinda, four times what the government says it's worth.

The ED thinks there could be misappropriation and conspiracy involved, and has handed over sale documents to help police investigate.