ED seeks FIR against PCA over ₹78 cr land deals
Entertainment
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Mohali police to file an FIR against the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), saying the PCA spent a whopping ₹78 crore on land in Ajnala and Bathinda, way above official rates.
The ED also spotted some suspicious fund transfers tied to these deals.
Rakesh Handa removed from PCA membership
It all started when ex-Ranji player Rakesh Handa raised concerns about shady finances, which got him removed from PCA membership.
For context: PCA paid ₹58 crore for land in Ajnala that others bought for just ₹7 crore months before, and shelled out ₹20 crore in Bathinda, four times what the government says it's worth.
The ED thinks there could be misappropriation and conspiracy involved, and has handed over sale documents to help police investigate.