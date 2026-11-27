'Eetha' releases 'Sindoor Se' showcasing Kapoor's softer emotional side
Eetha just released its latest track, Sindoor Se, shining a light on the softer, more emotional side of Shraddha Kapoor's character.
Moving away from the earlier focus on ambition and courage, this song dives into love and longing.
The music is by Ajay-Atul, with vocals from Sneha Shankar and Ajay Gogavale, setting a soulful mood for the film.
Bhattacharya lyrics deepen 'Eetha' connection
With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sindoor Se gives fans a glimpse into the protagonist's personal journey and feelings.
The song lets audiences connect with her story beyond her artistic side.
As Eetha hits theaters on December 4, this track adds to the buzz around the film.