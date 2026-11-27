Eetha just released its latest track, Sindoor Se, shining a light on the softer, more emotional side of Shraddha Kapoor's character.

Moving away from the earlier focus on ambition and courage, this song dives into love and longing.

The music is by Ajay-Atul, with vocals from Sneha Shankar and Ajay Gogavale, setting a soulful mood for the film.