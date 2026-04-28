'Ek Din' advance bookings open ahead of May 1 release
Entertainment
You can now book your tickets for Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, ahead of its May 1, 2026 release.
The film has been getting a lot of attention since the trailer dropped, and Aamir Khan Productions just announced that advance bookings are open.
Khan duo reunites for 'Ek Din'
Ek Din brings back the iconic duo Aamir Khan and director Mansoor Khan, famous for classics like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
Produced by Aamir, Mansoor, and Aparna Purohit (with Sunil Pandey directing), the film promises a fresh story packed with emotions and relatability, plus an exciting new lead pair in Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.