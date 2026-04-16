'Ek Din' trailer shows Pallavi's memory loss after Japan accident Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

The trailer for Ek Din is out, giving us a peek at a romance with a twist: Sai Pallavi's character loses her memory after an accident in Japan and can only remember the guy who saved her, played by Junaid Khan.

The film explores what it means to fall in love when your past is gone and all you have is the present.