'Ek Din' trailer shows Pallavi's memory loss after Japan accident
Entertainment
The trailer for Ek Din is out, giving us a peek at a romance with a twist: Sai Pallavi's character loses her memory after an accident in Japan and can only remember the guy who saved her, played by Junaid Khan.
The film explores what it means to fall in love when your past is gone and all you have is the present.
Khan duo reunite for 'Ek Din'
Ek Din brings together Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, the duo behind some classic Hindi romances.
Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie focuses on heartfelt storytelling instead of flashy drama, much like their earlier hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
With its emotional music and unique storyline, Ek Din stands out from today's usual films.
It's set to release on May 1, 2026.